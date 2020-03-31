MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A section of Wadesbro Road in Marshall County, Kentucky, that was blocked by a semitrailer crash Tuesday afternoon is back open, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Wadesboro Road, which is also Kentucky 1949, was blocked in the 400 block between KY58/Mayfield Highway and KY 2606/Jackson School Road. KYTC said the crash was just north of Mayfield Highway, near the Lala Glen Road intersection. The semitrailer was loaded with frozen food.
About two hours and 30 minutes after KYTC announced the blockage, the cabinet sent an update that the crash site has been cleared and all lanes are open to traffic.
