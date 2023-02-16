PADUCAH — Tracking severe weather in the Local 6 area.
The following Illinois, Kentucky, and southeast Missouri counties are under a Tornado Watch until noon:
- BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CAIRO, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON, GREENVILLE, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH,POPLAR BLUFF, PRINCETON, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, AND WICKLIFFE.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Warning for Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, and McCracken Counties until 8:45 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service, some of the impacted locations will include:
- Paducah, Mayfield, Metropolis, Clinton, Bardwell, Lone Oak, Reidland, Fulgham, Sedalia, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lynnville, Wingo, Kevil, Arlington, Water Valley, Columbus, Fancy Farm, Lowes and Symsonia.
With widespread heavy rainfall reported, some roads are likely to be flooded. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, as little as 6 inches of running water can push a vehicle off the roadway.
Maintain caution while driving and remember, "Turn Around - Don't Drown."
If you do encounter a flooded roadway, take note of the location and report it to your local 911 call center.
Storms will pass the Local 6 region shortly after lunchtime. Highs today in the mid 60s with temperatures falling rapidly this afternoon.
Some local school districts are reporting closures or late start times. For up-to-date information on school closures, check our Snowman 6 page, here.