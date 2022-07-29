Another muggy day today with highs in the mid 80s. There's a good chance for rain on Sunday.
Wake Up Weather: 7/29/22
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
72°
Mostly Cloudy
88° / 72°
