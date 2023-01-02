PADUCAH — Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for active weather on the way tonight through tomorrow.
There is a threat of heavy rain and severe storms between 10 p.m. Monday night and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Expect windy weather overnight, with gusts getting up to about 30 miles per hour.
There's a low risk for a couple of brief spin-up tornadoes, an isolated damaging wind threat and an isolated hail threat.
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive and hear warnings overnight.
