GRAVES COUNTY, KY— If you're a parent, your new routine is probably waking your children to get on the bus or to drop them off at school. Graves County Schools started back to school on Thursday.
Some students look forward to this day, while others dread it as soon as summer break begins. Graves County Superintendent, Matthew Madding is excited for the upcoming year. He said his staff is ready to get their students on the path to success.
"We work to make sure that we are preparing every one of our kids to be successful when they leave us. Whether they're leaving to go to the next grade, next school level, or graduation, so we have very high standards both academically but also we have pretty high standards professionally as well," said Madding.
Graves County Schools are not implementing any new polices for the 2023-2024 school year. They are sticking to what they know works for them. In December their students began walking through weapons detectors each day. They will continue this, as well as each person that comes into the school.
Also in December there was water damage at some of the schools from flooding. Madding was proud to say that damage is finally past them.
"We are repaired from that... Our gym floor in our middle school had to be replaced, we got that installed and ready to go. We had a few other pieces of furniture and some minor damage that needed to be replaced, but we've got that ready to go," he said.
The current project their coming close to completing is the HVAC at the Graves County Middle School. Madding said they have been working on that throughout the summer, but it is almost finished.
Student enrollment is up slightly from previous years. Madding also mentioned they have extracurricular activities for every student.
"We're up and rolling we got all of our sports teams kicking and our clubs are still recruiting, I know we had our back to school night at our schools throughout the last week and a half. We had a lot of recruiting going on for all our extracurricular activities," he said.
They have clubs for archery, bowling and video games.
Graves County Schools are ready to get the students in classrooms to start the new year, and they are ready to get them on the path to success.
"We're gonna keep them safe, we're gonna love them, and take care of them and make sure they're ready to go and be successful when they leave us," said Madding.