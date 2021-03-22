METROPOLIS, IL — Walk-ins are welcome this week at COVID-19 vaccine clinics organized by the Southern Seven Health Department in southern Illinois.
On Monday, Southern Seven held two vaccine clinics: one at Massac County Head Start in Metropolis and the other at Main Street Center in Anna.
Up to 100 people were allowed to walk in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at each location to get the Moderna vaccine, depending on the remaining supply. The walk-ins were in addition to those who already scheduled appointments at those sites. Illinois National Guardsmen were at the clinics to administer the vaccines.
Among those who received their first doses Monday was Michael Jessee.
"See all the friends I haven't been able to see in over a year," said Jessee. "I want to be able to do stuff again, and I got a family member who's got a suppressed immune system, so to even be around my stepmom, I need to be vaccinated as quickly as possible."
Nathan Ryder, contact tracing outreach coordinator for Southern Seven, said Monday was the first day the health department began allowing walk-ins at its clinics.
"We have been appointment only for COVID-19 vaccine clinics so far up to this point, and we're getting to a point where we got a lot of vaccine supply coming into us," said Ryder. "So we've seen those supplies increase on a weekly basis, and we're beginning to get through all those waitlists that we had backed up for our seven counties. So now that we've exhausted our waitlist and now that we're taking appointments, we also have some extra vaccine available for folks who just want to walk in on a daily basis."
Walk-in vaccinations at Southern Seven clinics are for people in Phases 1A, 1B or 1B Plus. Phase 1A includes health care personnel, long-term care facility staff and residents, and other congregate care staff and residents.
Phase 1B includes people 65 or older and frontline essential workers, such as first responders, school employees, mail carriers, and those in the food, agriculture, manufacturing and transportation industries, among others.
Phase 1B Plus includes people with disabilities or with eligible health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, pulmonary disease, heart conditions, chronics kidney disease, cancer, and sickle cell disease. Those who smoke, are pregnant, or had a solid organ transplant also fall under Phase 1B Plus.
Anyone 18 or older who meets the criteria for one of the phases is eligible for walk-ins.
"We feel like walk-ins are a really great opportunity for people who may not be tech-savvy, or may not want to schedule themselves an appointment online," said Ryder. "If they know we're at a particular location, they can just show up with their ID, come on in and we can get them a vaccine as long as we have one available."
Ryder said each walk-in needs to wear a mask and bring an ID, like a driver's license, to show the person is an Illinois resident. Those who work in Illinois are eligible as well, provided they bring proof of employment.
"Since we have the National Guard assisting us, that means that we can accept anybody throughout the state of Illinois," Ryder explained "So we have actually seen some folks coming down from as far as Chicago."
The Southern Seven Health Department will hold more vaccine clinics the rest of the week, all of which will allow up 100 walk-ins per site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., based on available supply. The locations are as follows:
Tuesday, March 23:
Alexander County - Mighty Rivers Worship Center at 1000 Poplar St. in Cairo - Moderna vaccine.
Union County - Main Street Center at 400 S. Main St. in Anna - Moderna vaccine.
Pope / Hardin County - Golconda Job Corps at 345 Job Corps Road in Golconda - Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Wednesday, March 24:
Pulaski County - Shawnee Community College main building at 8364 Shawnee College Road in Ullin - Moderna vaccine.
Johnson County - Fellowship Baptist Church at 890 Senior Ave. in Vienna - Moderna vaccine.
Thursday, March 25:
Pope / Hardin County - Golconda Job Corps at 345 Job Corps Road in Golconda - Moderna vaccine.
Johnson County - Fellowship Baptist Church at 890 Senior Ave. in Vienna - Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Friday, March 26:
Massac County - Massac County Head Start at 416 E. 9th St. in Metropolis - Moderna vaccine.
Alexander County - Egyptian School at 20023 Diswood Road in Tamms - Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Walk-in vaccinations are based on available supply for the day. To guarantee a vaccine, schedule an appointment at covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov or by calling 833-621-1284 seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight, or 618-634-2297 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ryder said prior to Monday, the Southern Seven Health Department had vaccinated about 18,500 people in its seven counties. Follow Southern Seven on Facebook for regular updates.
Meanwhile, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is also providing walk-in vaccinations this week for anyone 18 or older who either lives or works in Franklin or Williamson county.
The mass vaccination clinics are held on Tuesdays at The Pavilion in Marion from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last walk-in accepted at 3 p.m.; Wednesdays at The Pavilion in Marion from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last walk-in accepted at 5 p.m.; and Thursdays at VF Factory Outlet Store in West Frankfort from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last walk-in accepted at 3 p.m.
Follow the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department on Facebook for more information and updates.
Click here for more information on vaccination locations in the Local 6 area.