Watch again

MAYFIELD, KY— Dozens of people joined together on Saturday to raise awareness of chiari malformation.

People in Mayfield walked in the Conquer Chiari event to raise money to help find better treatment for the defect.

The event was organized by Kent Wilson and Brittany Clark. They want people to know that there are others out there going through the same things.

"This is showing how many people really have it," Clark said. "There's so many people sitting around, going through this pain but they don't have anybody they can relate to to talk to to make them feel better."

Around one in 1,000 births are affected by chiari malformation, a structural defect in the brain and skull.