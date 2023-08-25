CARTERVILLE, IL — Walker's Bluff Casino Resort hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of its new establishment Friday.
The facility's groundbreaking was 20 months ago, and the only remaining work to do now is to finish the pool and the spa. The establishment itself is 190,000 square feet and has a 113-room hotel, along with several restaurants and bars. That's in addition to 650 slot machines, 14 table games and a sports lounge.
For the people of southern Illinois, though, it isn't just about the attraction itself. Walker's Bluff Casino Resort will bring 300 jobs into southern Illinois, and to Elite Casino Resorts CEO Dan Kehl, the openings are more than just occupations.
"They're not just jobs. We like to build careers here at Elite," said Kehl.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended the event, and said he's excited to see the growth in an area that didn't get much attention before.
"For so many years, this area of the state was forgotten, and I mean I'm talking about both parties. I don't think that people really focused on lifting up the families that live in this area, so I feel great about it. You know, over the next few years you're gonna’ see even more," Pritzker said.
Cynde Bunch, an investor, said she’s happy about being able to stimulate economic growth in southern Illinois.
"I think it's just exciting. It's exciting for southern Illinois, and I think the people here, they want things to happen, and we wanna’ be relevant," Bunch said.
The casino resort is still looking to fill positions, both full time and part time. Kehl said the average starting salary is $36,000. The business is offering positions in marketing, culinary, accounting and more.
"When you open a new facility and you see all the excitement and the hope in the team members' eyes as they see and they embark on their new career journeys, this is the fun stuff and definitely is the best part of what we do," Kehl said.