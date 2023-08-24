CARTERVILLE, IL — Walker's Bluff's highly anticipated casino resort in Carterville, Illinois, will officially open to the public on Friday.
Elite Casino Resorts, which owns the property, says it will celebrate with a ribbon cutting at 11:45 a.m. before Walker's Bluff Casino Resort officially opens at noon.
"We're thrilled to have worked with local and regional contractors and suppliers who brought their exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to the table," Dan Kehl, CEO at Elite Casino Resorts, said in a statement released Thursday. "This collaboration has not only resulted in a state-of-the-art establishment but has also empowered our community by driving economic growth and creating jobs. I’d also like to thank Cynde and the late David Bunch for bringing this project here." The Bunches built Walker's Bluff. David Bunch died in 2021.
In a statement of his own, Walker's Bluff General Manager Tom Griffith said the opening of the casino resort "is a testament to the dedication and synergy of our community. This establishment is a source of pride for all involved, and its impact will be felt for generations to come."
The 190,000-square-foot resort includes a 113-room hotel, a spa and fitness room, multiple restaurants and bars — including Ruthie's Steak & Seafood — a retail space and an event center. Elite Casino and Resorts says the casino includes a show lounge showcasing local and regional entertainment, as well as the gaming area, which has 650 slot machines and 14 table games, and a sports lounge.
"We have traveled a long road together to make our dream a reality," Walker's Bluff Casino Board Chair Bobby Kehl said in a statement. "This will supercharge our ability to attract visitors here. I’d like to extend our deepest gratitude to Jackson and Williamson counties for their unwavering support and collaboration throughout, especially for the road renovation process. This project has truly been a collective effort, and we are excited to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our region. Griffith added, "We also want to thank the Illinois Gaming Board and staff for their diligent efforts in the last year. Their guidance has been greatly appreciated."