CARTERVILLE, IL — As of November, 303,000 people were looking for work in Illinois, according to the state.
Illinois' unemployment rate is higher than the national average of 3.7 percent. Walker's Bluff wants to put a dent in that by bringing a casino resort to southern Illinois. The vineyard in Carterville, Illinois, is looking to open the casino resort in the spring.
Walker's Bluff held a career fair Thursday, and more than 400 people attended.
The event was packed, with people continuously making their way in and out and meeting with Walker's Bluff management.
The vineyard is looking to fill openings in marketing, finance, casino operations and more.
"I think that we are open to anybody that really wants to have a career and not just a job," General Manger Craig Levesque says. "That's the difference between us. We are not going anywhere. You know, this will be our fifth casino in the company, and you know, we don't look at this as offering jobs to people — this is careers."
If you couldn't make it out to the Walker's Bluff career fair on Thursday, another career fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carterville Community Center.
