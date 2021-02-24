Wall partially collapses at Lexington Jif peanut butter factory

LEXINGTON, KY (WLEX) — Part of a wall fell Wednesday morning at a peanut butter factory in Kentucky.
The brick veneer started tumbling and fell off a wall at the Jif peanut butter factory in Lexington.
The side of the building is not too far from a street, so police stopped traffic in case more of the wall came down.
It appears it was just the bricks that fell off. The cinder blocks behind the bricks remained in place.
Structural engineers were called the factory to inspect.
It's unclear what caused the bricks to break away from the cinder blocks and fall.