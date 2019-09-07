PADUCAH, KY -- Six year old Cade Johnson has been through a lot. At a young age, Cade was diagnosed with a heart defect and has been through three open heart surgeries. He also has autism.
Because of his medical condition, Cade doesn't always get to do things other kids do, but thanks to Walmart's Heart Drive program, Cade got to do something hardly anybody gets to do.
"It means the world to us that this many people would come out to support Cade," says Mike Johnson.
Mike is Cade's dad. He, along with a lot of of other people, came to the Walmart on Hinkeville Road to watch Cade become an honorary truck driver for the day. Cade got to ride in a big Walmart truck from one Walmart to the other one on the other side of town. Several semitrucks, emergency vehicles, Jeeps and motorcycles gathered to help escort Cade on his ride. Mike says after everything Cade has been through, he deserves his own special day.
"Cade is a warrior, he's had three open heart surgeries, pace maker, and a whole host of other medical procedures," Mike said. "We weren't sure if that would still be with us five or six years ago, but he's really pulled through," says Mike.
Roland Cornelius is the truck driver that drove Cade in the truck.
"It's just really a pleasure to be here with this little fella today," says Cornelius.
Cornelius says it's something he's proud to be a part of.
"This is very humbling, it's amazing to be here today, especially when you got a child like this, he just lifts my heart up, it makes me smile," says Cornelius.
As Cade finally got into the truck for the big ride, he was nothing but smiles himself. The parking lot full of people began to clear out to escort Cade to the other Walmart. It was a long line of vehicles blowing their horns, and revving their engines, all to put a smile on Cade's face.
