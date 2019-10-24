Walmart stores across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri will be taking part in Drug Take Back Day.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

You can drop-off your unwanted, unused, or expired prescriptions which will then be properly disposed of.

The following Walmart locations will be taking part:

Southeastern Missouri Walmart Stores

  • Fredericktown Walmart Supercenter; 1025 Walton Dr.; Fredericktown, MO 63645
  • Poplar Bluff Walmart Supercenter; 333 S. Westwood Blvd.; Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Southern Illinois Walmart Stores

  • Anna Walmart Supercenter; 300 Leigh Ave.; Anna, IL 62906
  • Carbondale Walmart Supercenter; 1450 E. Main St.; Carbondale, IL 62901
  • Marion Walmart Supercenter; 2802 Outer Road Dr.; Marion, IL 62959
  • Sparta Walmart Supercenter;1410 N. Market St.; Sparta, IL 62286

For more information on Drug Take Back Day, including how to find a location near you, click here.