Walmart stores across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri will be taking part in Drug Take Back Day.
This year's event will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
You can drop-off your unwanted, unused, or expired prescriptions which will then be properly disposed of.
The following Walmart locations will be taking part:
Southeastern Missouri Walmart Stores
- Fredericktown Walmart Supercenter; 1025 Walton Dr.; Fredericktown, MO 63645
- Poplar Bluff Walmart Supercenter; 333 S. Westwood Blvd.; Poplar Bluff, MO 63901
Southern Illinois Walmart Stores
- Anna Walmart Supercenter; 300 Leigh Ave.; Anna, IL 62906
- Carbondale Walmart Supercenter; 1450 E. Main St.; Carbondale, IL 62901
- Marion Walmart Supercenter; 2802 Outer Road Dr.; Marion, IL 62959
- Sparta Walmart Supercenter;1410 N. Market St.; Sparta, IL 62286
For drug take back events in Kentucky, click here.
For more information on Drug Take Back Day, including how to find a location near you, click here.