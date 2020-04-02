Walmart continues to take extra precautions to keep you safe. To help with social distancing, stores will have only one entrance and exit.
The company has also expanded its cleaning and sanitization protocols, installed Plexiglas guards at checkouts and pharmacies and placed floor decals identifying appropriate social distancing.
In a statement outlining those measures, Walmart corporate spokeswoman Casey Staheli wrote: "We remain focused on taking measures for associates to protect themselves while supplying the community with essential items for their families.”