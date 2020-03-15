Walmart shortened hours

PADUCAH -- Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be shortening their hours to help ensure staff members can clean and stock the shelves.

Starting Sunday, March 15, 24-hour Walmart stores will have new hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. Stores that are already not 24-hour stores will continue operating at their normal times. 

In a letter posed on Walmart's Twitter page, Walmart's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith says, 

Smith also says that Walmart has a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at the time. 

Aldi's say they will continue to operate at normal hours. 

