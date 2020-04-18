WALMART AND SAM'S CLUB -- Walmart and Sam's Club says workers are now required to wear face masks or other face coverings at work. Walmart also says that customers and members are encouraged to wear face masks while shopping.
The face masks requirement includes the stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, and in corporate offices.
Walmart says they are following the guidance of state and local public health officials, the CDC, and the company's Chief Medical Officer.
The company changed the policy on face masks from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted.
The CDC says a significant portion of people with coronavirus don't show symptoms and even those who do have symptoms can give the virus to other before showing them. This means that the virus can spread between people speaking, coughing or sneezing.
In light of this evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face masks in public where social distancing is difficult and especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Starting Monday, Walmart says workers are required to wear a face mask at work. Employees can bring their own as long as it meets certain guidelines, or the company will give employees one, as long as they pass the health screen and temperature check.
The company says they are aware there may need to be some exceptions to this policy based on local laws and individual health needs.
Additionally, Walmart announced they are extending the emergency leave policy through the end of May.