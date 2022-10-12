BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County.
According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
Deputies and detectives stopped Taylor on Park Road in McCracken County around 3:45 p.m. and searched the car he was driving. They found Crystal Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and money believed to be proceeds from drug sales, they say.
According to the release, a Marshall County detective obtained a search warrant for Taylor's house on US 68 and found other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
Taylor was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on a probation violation warrant, as well as the following charges:
- Failure to notify an address change to the Department of Transportation
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia