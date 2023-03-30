CARBONDALE, IL — A wanted Cairo man was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder Tuesday, stemming from the October 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old Jacob Gary in Carbondale.
According to a release from the office of Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez, 20-year-old Daurice Morse was identified as the suspected shooter in Oct. 2022, and a warrant was issued for his arrest in the amount of $2 million.
As Local 6 reported in November, Morse was considered by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous.
He was reportedly arrested by officers with the US Marshals Service in southern Illinois and Houston, Texas at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The office explains Carbondale detectives spent "a substantial amount of time and resources to locate Morse," and say extradition proceedings are underway to get him back to Jackson County to stand trial.