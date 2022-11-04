CARBONDALE, IL — A wanted man has been indicted by a grand jury on two charges of first-degree murder, Illinois State Attorney Joseph Cervantez said in a Friday morning release.
According to the release, 20-year-old Daurice Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob Gary in the early hours of October 23. Cervantez says police quickly identified Morse as a suspect when they arrived to the shooting scene.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Morse in the amount of $2 million, the release explains, and the police are still seeking Morse — who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police have already arrested 15-year-old suspect in connection to the crime, charging him with unlawful possession of a weapon.
Cervantez say the investigation into this incident is still ongoing. He asks anyone with information to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.