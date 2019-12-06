MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A father and daughter accused of abusing dozens of Chihuahuas in McCracken County have been arrested in Illinois, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says.
Jennifer and Harold Campbell were wanted on failure to appear charges after skipping two court appearances in the animal abuse case.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department received confirmation around 2:15 p.m. Friday that the father and daughter were found and arrested in Cass County, Illinois, the sheriff's office announced in a news release.
The release says extradition of the Campbells back to Kentucky is pending.