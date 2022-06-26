MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - On June 25th, 2022, at approximately 8:15pm, a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 60 West near Kevil.
During the traffic stop, the Deputy recognized 29-year-old Samantha C. Bennett, of Paducah, in the passenger seat of the vehicle. It was confirmed that Bennett was wanted on several Felony Warrants out of McCracken County. Upon attempting to place Bennett into custody, she began to resist Deputies. After a brief struggle, Bennett was arrested.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Bennett ingested a large amount of Crystal Methamphetamine as the vehicle she was in was being pulled over. Bennett was then transported by Mercy Regional EMS to a local hospital where she was later released. Bennett was then lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Records show that Bennet is currently out on bond for Trafficking Methamphetamine and several other drug related charges. Bennet has an extensive criminal history involving Crystal Methamphetamine and Failing to Appear in Court.
Bennett was served on four Felony Warrants and arrested on the listed charges.
Here are the charges Bennet is facing:
- Public Intoxication
- Resisting Arrest
- Tampering with Physical Evidence