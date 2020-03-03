GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Investigators with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for a Hickory, Kentucky, man wanted on multiple charges.
Matthew J. Washburn is wanted on multiple charges, KSP Post 1 said in a news release Tuesday. The law enforcement agency said Washburn is wanted in connection to a Feb. 10 incident in Graves County. Investigators have not yet provided further details about that incident or the specific charges Washburn faces.
Washburn is 23 years old. Investigators say he is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and he has brown hair and blue eyes.
Troopers ask anyone with information about where Washburn is to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.