Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .THE POINTS ALONG THE OHIO RIVER BETWEEN SMITHLAND DAM AND CAIRO ARE REMAINING AT OR NEAR CREST AT THIS TIME. WATER LEVELS ALONG THIS STRETCH OF THE OHIO RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BETWEEN FEBRUARY 28TH AND MARCH 1ST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL SATURDAY FEBRUARY 29. * AT 11:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 48.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER HAS CRESTED AND WILL SLOWLY FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY NEXT SATURDAY MORNING, FEBRUARY 29TH. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&