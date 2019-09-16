UNION COUNTY, IL — Local investigators are looking for a man wanted in Indiana after he allegedly fled a traffic stop in southern Illinois.
The Union County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office says Randall Clay Holley was pulled over in the area of Illinois Route 146 west of Jonesboro on Friday, but he allegedly fled from the deputy.
The sheriff's office says Holley is wanted on an arrest warrant in Jackson County, Indiana, where he is a registered sex offender.
Holley is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.