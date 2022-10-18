PADUCAH — A wanted man with an extensive criminal record was arrested Tuesday around midnight, deputies say, after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road.
According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, they were notified of a suspicious SUV driving on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area at about 12:15 a.m. When deputies arrived, they say they discovered 26-year-old Dakota Miller of Kevil, who was wanted by the Parole Board for absconding.
Deputies say Miller was in possession of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. Deputies say once Miller was at the jail, jail staff discovered he had hidden a quantity of the methamphetamine and brought it with him.
Miller's criminal record reportedly involves methamphetamine, possessing stolen firearms, first degree burglary, and several other charges. Deputies say he was released from prison in August, in connection to "serious and violent crimes in Ballard, Livingston, and Calloway Counties."
According to the release, Miller was charged on a parole warrant, along with: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance first degree and promoting contraband first degree.