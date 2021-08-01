Aaron Henson mugshot

Aaron Henson

UPDATE 8/2/21, 11:30 a.m.: According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Aaron Henson at his home Monday morning. Hanson was wanted in connection to a shooting incident over the weekend. 

Henson was jailed in the Marshall County Detention Center on charges including first-degree assault, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. 

UPDATE 8/1/21, 10:04: Aaron Henson is still at large according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Henson is considered armed and dangerous after being involved in a shooting that injured three people in Marshall County on Sunday. 

Deputies blocked off parts of Gilbertsville Highway near Lazy Dayz RV Park for about three hours. It was first reported there was a possible stand off involving Henson, but McGuire said deputies did not make contact with Henson before he fled the scene. The area was searched and deputies cleared all homes.

Aaron Henson

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office

MARSHALL COUNTY,KY— The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a man connected to a shooting. 

The sheriffs office said in a Facebook post that Aaron Henson was last seen in the area of the Layz Dayz RV park on Gilbertsville Highway. This is the same location where deputies are currently involved with a standoff after a shooting. 
 
Deputies says Henson should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Henson you're told not to approach him and call 911 immediately.
 
A heavy police presence is still in the area and residents are asked to avoid the area. 
 
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 