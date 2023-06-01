MELBER, KY — Deputies say they are searching for a wanted, possibly armed suspect in the Melber area of southern McCracken County.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, they encouraged community members in the area to lock their doors and asked anyone who notices something suspicious in the area of Hilary Wurth, Clinton, or County Line Roads to call 911 immediately.
In a subsequent update, the Kentucky State Police said they identified the man as 43-year-old Bryan Ditto of East Prairie, Missouri.
They say Ditto fled on foot after abandoning a car in the area of KY-1820 and Hilary Wurth Road.
Ditto is described as a white male standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blue eyes and blond hair. They say he is wearing a dark shirt, light-colored pants and a hat.