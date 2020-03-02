MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A McCracken County man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants was found hiding in an attic.
Friday afternoon McCracken County deputies and US Marshals were searching for 36-year-old Nicholas Roesner.
Roesner was wanted on outstanding felony drug charges and bail jumping offenses. He also also failed to appear for a McCracken County jury trial.
Inside a home in the 1400 block of Beyer Lane, deputies saw who they believed to be Roesner and then heard movement in the attic.
During a search of the home, Roesner was found hiding in the attic and arrested.
Deputies also arrested 28-year-old Dustin Gass who lived at the home. Gass allegedly knew that Roesner was wanted and had allowed him to stay at the home anyway.Dus
Both men were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Rosener is charged with bail jumping in connection to a drug trafficking case from 2019.
Gass is charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension.