PADUCAH — Paducah police recognized a woman they wanted for suspected drug trafficking as she was sitting in her car in front of the McCracken County Courthouse, they say, leading to her arrest.
According to a Thursday morning release, 57-year-old Shelia Shumpert of Paducah was indicted on four counts of trafficking a controlled substance on Nov. 4, following a 20-month-long investigation into illegal fentanyl sales in the area.
Police say 23 people were charged with drug offenses relating to this investigation in September alone, and investigations have been continuing ever since.
Detectives report more people will likely be charged in connection to this investigation.