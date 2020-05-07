UNION COUNTY, IL -- The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Ronald D. Davis, Jr, who deputies say has an outstanding warrant for child endangerment.
Davis is wanted out of Union County on two additional outstanding warrants: aggravated battery and domestic battery.
Deputies say Davis was last known to be in the Anna area of Union County.
The 34-year-old is 5'9 and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Davis' location is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at (618) 833-5500. You may also contact your local law enforcement agency. Any information provided will remain anonymous.