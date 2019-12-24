PADUCAH -- It was not typical Christmas Eve weather. Tuesday's temperatures reached into the mid-60s, drawing a lot of people to spend their holiday outdoors.
At Noble Park in Paducah, many families spent Christmas Eve at the playgrounds. Among them were 8-year-old Isaac Drodge and his 6-year-old brother, James. Isaac said he had looked forward to having snow this Christmas. Although that won't happen, he still enjoyed Tuesday's warm weather.
However, Isaac hopes there will be snow next Christmas.
"You get to lick snowflakes, and make snow angels, and that's just really fun," said Isaac.
Another popular Christmas Eve destination was Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter, Kentucky. Terry White, of Paducah, was playing golf there with his family and friends.
"We play. I don't know if we're any good. But we do play a decent amount," said White.
White said with that comes a bit of friendly rivalry.
"Oh yeah, always trash talk. It's golf. There's got to be a little bit of giving each other a hard time," White said.
White said although he likes snow as well, a day in the mid-60s isn't a bad alternative.
"If I don't have any snow, I rather it be warm," he said.
Christmas Day is expected to be even warmer, with highs forecast to reach 68 degrees in Paducah. The record high was 71 degrees in 2016.