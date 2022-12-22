PADUCAH — Warming centers across our area are open and accepting people who need a warm place to stay, and that includes Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah.
"Father, in this weather situation we are in, we ask for your protection."
This the prayer heard around Paducah. The cold is leaving many in our community with nowhere to turn and desperately looking for somewhere to keep warm.
"We live in our car. If it wasn't for the warming center, that's where we be at. We didn't have a house that we could even use the bathroom in," says Alfred Jones, who has been experiencing homelessness for the past two years.
"Like we are really suffering. I'm not lying," he says.
He and his girlfriend both depend heavily on warming centers like Washington Street Baptist Church.
"We probably would've froze by now because I bought thick blankets, so we don't really get cold," Jones says. "I mean, if it's really cold outside, we get cold in the morning getting up or before we go to bed. But at night, we sleep pretty good. But you can't heat up a car."
With cots in each room, clean sheets and a full kitchen, this center is everything to Jones.
"I'm going to say, everybody—they all real nice," Jones says. "They help us all they can do without, we don't go hungry, and if we don't have sufficient clothes, they made up for it."