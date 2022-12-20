PADUCAH — A Weather Authority Alert is in effect from Thursday through Saturday of this week as dangerously cold weather impacts the Local 6 region.
Community members exposed to the cold without shelter will be at risk for hypothermia, frostbite, and other serious injury. Local warming centers are opening in our area to help keep community members safe from the cold.
Did we miss one? You can email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com to let us know.
Kentucky
Paducah: Washington St. Baptist Church
- Season: November 2022 – March 2023
- Location: 739 Washington Street. (this is the building next to the main church building)
- Arrival Hours: Walk up between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- Departure Hours: Leave between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
- Click here for Rules and Regulations
Benton: Joe Creason Community Building
- Address: Benton City Park, 201-299 E 17th St, Benton, KY 42025
- This building is open for warming only, exclusively in the foyer
- We are working on finding out more information about this warming center
Missouri
Sikeston: The Warming Center at Spread Hope Now
- TWC is open when the forecast is for overnight temperatures to be 32 degrees and below.
- Location: 915 South Kingshighway in Sikeston, Missouri.
- Arrival Hours: Check-in is between 6 and 9PM
- Phone: 573-380-6368
Illinois
Carbondale Warming Center
- Hours: 24 hours/day
- Location: 608 East College Street, Carbondale, Illinois 62901
- Phone number: (314) 312-2539
- Click here for handbook, policies, procedures and online form