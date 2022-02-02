Because of a large winter storm affecting the Local 6 area, warming centers are opening in our four-state region.
We've put together a list of the warming centers we know of. If you know of a warming center in the Local 6 area that isn't on this list, email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
Kentucky
The Paducah Warming Center is at Washington Street Baptist Church. It's the building next to the main church building. The address is 739 Washington Street. Arrival hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Departure hours are between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Click here for more details.
In Calloway County, Kentucky, HOPE Callaway says Murray State's Racer Arena will open as a warming center starting at 12 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Saturday. Click here for more details.
Illinois
In Metropolis, Illinois, Eastland Life Church will open its gym as a warming center from 8 p.m. Wednesday night until 8 a.m. Thursday. The church is at 716 E. 3rd St.
In Carbondale, Illinois, the warming center is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day amid dangerously low temperatures. The center says it has opened its overflow section upstairs to accommodate more people. Intakes will be accepted until 10:30 p.m. The warming center is at 608 East College St. Click here for more details.
Missouri
In New Madrid County, Missouri, the sheriff's office says the following locations are serving as warming centers:
- PARMA - No shelter at this time
- RISCO - TBD; however maybe Gym or Community Center
- GIDEON - Community Building- 109 Main St, Gideon, MO 63848
- MATTHEWS - Big Prairie Jaycee building - 400 S Calvin Ave, Matthews, MO 63867. Phone: (573) 481-0088
- NEW MADRID - Mill Street Community Building - 1199 Mill Street, New Madrid, MO 63869
- MOREHOUSE - TBD; however maybe Fire station - 113 East Beech Street, Morehouse, MO 63868
- LILBOURN - VFW Post 1183 - 301 S 4th St, Lilbourn, MO 63862
- PORTAGEVILLE - First Church of God - 500 King Ave, Portageville, MO 63873
- SIKESTON - Old Fisherman’s Net, 915 S Kingshighway St Sikeston, MO 63801
In Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the Chamber of Commerce says First United Methodist Church is opening as a warming center. The church is at 500 N. Main St.