NBC News is projecting incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock as the winner of the runoff Senate election in Georgia. 

As of this report, Warnock has 50.4% of the vote, over Republican challenger Herschel Walker's 49.6%. 

The call came with 95% of the expected vote in. 

CNN and the Associated Press are also projecting Sen. Raphael Warnock as the winner. 

The Associated Press notes that the Democratic Party will hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate following Warnock's win. 

In a tweet made via his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, Warnock said "Thank you, Georgia. We did it again." 

