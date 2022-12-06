NBC News is projecting incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock as the winner of the runoff Senate election in Georgia.
As of this report, Warnock has 50.4% of the vote, over Republican challenger Herschel Walker's 49.6%.
The call came with 95% of the expected vote in.
CNN and the Associated Press are also projecting Sen. Raphael Warnock as the winner.
The Associated Press notes that the Democratic Party will hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate following Warnock's win.
In a tweet made via his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, Warnock said "Thank you, Georgia. We did it again."
Thank you, Georgia. We did it again. pic.twitter.com/jikuO5Kt8S— Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 7, 2022
