TRIGG COUNTY, KY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cadiz, Kentucky, man after a jury indicted him on multiple counts of sexual abuse, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday.
A Trigg County grand jury indicted 68-year-old Gene Bush of Cadiz on five counts of first-degree child sexual abuse and one count of first-degree indecent exposure, Cameron's office said in a news release.
The news release says Bush is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with four minors from 2011 to 2016, and exposing himself to one of those minors on a separate occasion. The charges stem from an investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Bush's bond has been set at $25,000 cash, Cameron's office says.
Assistant Attorney General Alexander Garcia will prosecute the case.