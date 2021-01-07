WASHINGTON D.C. — Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has released a PDF of photos of people they say they want to identify from the violent Capitol mob Wednesday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also seeking information to help identify the people who instigated violence in Washington D.C.
The FBI says they are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.
The FBI is encouraging anyone who witnessed unlawful violent actions to submit any information, videos, or pictures that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.
You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.
If you don't have an attachment, but have information, you can submit it at tips.fbi.gov.
