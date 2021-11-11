PADUCAH — Beginning Thursday night, people in the McCracken County area who need a safe, warm place to stay the night can find shelter at Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah.
Under the leadership of pastor and Paducah City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson, the church is serving as a warming center this winter.
The church opened its doors as a warming center at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The doors will close for the night at 10 p.m.
The church is encouraging those who stay at the center to bring a photo ID with them for registration. However, it is not required.
The warming center will be available on nights when the low temperature is forecast to be 40 degrees or lower. The center is at 739 Washington St., next to the church's main building.
The center depends upon volunteers to run safely. Many items are also needed like food, hygiene items, and other toiletries.
