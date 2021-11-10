PADUCAH– Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah will serve as a warming center for the community this winter.
Paducah Mayor George Bray made the announcement during Wednesday's city commission meeting. Bray added this initiative was made possible thanks to the leadership of City Commissioner and Pastor Raynarldo Henderson.
Currently, the Salvation Army and a local task force are working on the Mission Planning Study to assess the situation regarding Paducah's homeless population. The study is expected to be completed early next year.