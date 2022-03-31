Weather Alert

...Patchy Frost Possible Tonight... Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east, late tonight, as cold air moves in and across the area. Low temperatures are forecast in the lower half of the 30s. This will be cold enough, if the winds diminish along with it, for patchy frost to develop across the area. Take precautions now for the potential for patchy frost tonight. While it is not a sure bet because of the duration the clouds would need to clear and the winds diminish to allow for its formation, temperatures will certainly be cool enough. Protect sensitive or tender young early plants or crops if they are susceptible to frost.