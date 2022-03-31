PADUCAH — Addressing the needs of the homeless population in the Paducah area: That's the priority as the warming center at Washington Street Baptist Church is set to close for the season on April 1.
The city of Paducah is working on a solution, but it’s still in its early phases.
The goal is to eliminate the need for warming center entirely. That starts with getting people into gainful employment and able to succeed on their own — a mission the warming center is working to get enough staffing to help with in the fall.
But, for the time being, the center is trying to make sure homeless people have what they need on April 1.
As the doors close for the season, Washington Street Baptist Pastor Raynarldo Henderson is sending off his homeless neighbors with supplies that will help them.
“Some tents, some sleeping bags. We've given flashlights. Anything that people think they might need, we made it possible for them to have,” says Henderson, who is also the warming center's organizer.
But that doesn't guarantee them a safer night's sleep.
“They have to get permission from people if they can pitch their tent, if they can sleep at a certain place with their sleeping bags,” says Henderson.
So what is the center doing to help? Henderson says they're working on a long-term solution to homelessness.
“We want to, and any community I think would want to put themselves out of business. Homelessness is not what we want to have to work with,” says Henderson.
The biggest push is employment opportunities for the people who stayed there. But job applications require an address.
“We've given all of our residents permission to use this address, 739 (Washington St.), as their mailing address. They're able to get their mail here. People are able to follow up with them,” Henderson says.
The center also plans to continue raising awareness about homelessness in our community all year.
The city of Paducah is committed to that.
“We’re not burying our head in the sand and acting like it doesn't exist. That's not what we're doing. We are attacking this issue head on,” says Henderson, who is also a Paducah City Commission member.
An event will be held on April 1 to update supporters about the services the warming center provided during this past winter season.
During the event, the center plans to lay out its exact plans for the fall as well.
Henderson says the center will continue to help the homeless population as much as possible throughout the year, and is always looking for volunteers.
If you're interested in volunteering, you can contact Washington Street Baptist Church at 270-442-8033.