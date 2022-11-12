PADUCAH — If you need a warm place to stay on cold nights or want to help this season, you can visit Washington Street Baptist Church's warming center.
The church will host a walk-up warming center to house any person on nights when the lower temperature is 40° or below. The warming center is at 739 Washington St., a property next door to the main building.
They warming center is also partnering with the Salvation Army to give residents a place to stay during the day.
The church encourages those who stay at the center to bring a photo ID for registration, but it is not required.
Season: November 2022 – March 2023
Location: Washington Street Baptist Church (WSBC), 739 Washington St. This is the building next to the main church building.
Arrival Hours: Walk up between 5:30 and 10 p.m., first-come basis
Departure Hours: Leave between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m.
Volunteers are needed. The warming center depends upon volunteers to run safely. Many items are needed, including food, hygiene items and toiletries. Operating the center will increase the church’s utility and security costs. If you can help with the efforts, visit this link through the United Way.
Process and Regulations
- WSBC will use WPSD’s weather forecast to determine if the low temperature is 40° or below.
- A potential guest needs only to report to Washington Street Baptist Church’s building, next to the main church, at 739 Washington St. between 5:30 and 10 p.m. to stay in the shelter. This is a walk-up service.
- Anyone is eligible to stay provided they do not have weapons and are not intoxicated. This includes unaccompanied youth, married/unmarried couples and single adults with or without children. First come, first serve as capacity is limited to 20.
- Pets are not permitted.
- Wild Health will rapid test for COVID-19. Those who test positive will not be able to stay at the center since there is no capacity for isolation. However, this year, those who test positive are able to get a meal and walk two blocks up the road to a hotel, where a room is paid for.
- A photo identification is requested, or a warming center guest may bring any bill or official document. However, no identification is required.
- If no identification is provided, WSBC will take a picture of the guest for record.
- A volunteer will lead the guest through an online registration and warming shelter agreements.
- Those with outstanding warrants will be referred to law enforcement.
- Those on the sex offender registry may be sheltered only if there are no minors in the warming center that night.
- The church plans to provide dinner and breakfast, depending on donations and volunteers.
- Each guest will have a cot with fresh linens. Shower facilities are available.
- Doors lock at 10 p.m. Guests are able to leave between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m.
Washington Street Baptist Church’s office is open Monday-Friday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be reached at 270-442-8033.