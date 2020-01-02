PADUCAH — Many have placed recyclable items in the Waste Corporation of America bins in Paducah for years. The company was formerly known as Freedom Waste. It is free to recycle there, but that could change.
WCA said people are recycling things like dirty diapers, Styrofoam, glass and plastic bags, which are not accepted at the site.
WCA Laborer Steve Beadles picks up trash that people leave behind at the site on State Street in Paducah.
Beadles said people need to stop recycling the wrong items, because that has a bigger impact than they realize.
"There's supposed to be no glass, no Styrofoam, no trash, and I try to keep an eye on it," said Beadles. "And well, there's times where we're busy on the lot or something, and they'll throw in things they are not supposed to."
WCA has a contract with Green Way Recycling in Springfield, Missouri, where they pay to take the area's single-stream recycling.
Single-stream recycling means all of your recyclable materials can go in the same bin. Crews will separate the materials in Springfield.
While you won't have to sort recyclables, restrictions will remain regarding plastic bags, glass, and Styrofoam.
WCA District Manager Randy Thompson said when the site sorts through the load and finds non-recyclables, the company is less likely to work with WCA.
"It's getting harder and harder to find places that will take the single-stream material, and if we don't keep a clean product, we'll get rejected and lose our outlet. And at that point, there would be no recycling program in Paducah," said Thompson.
Beadles said if the load from Paducah is rejected, it will end in a landfill.
"Where it will have to be dumped, and everyone's efforts will be for nothing," said Beadles.
A trailer full of recyclable items is sent to Springfield at least once a week.
The WCA employee said it would be a shame for a community that recycles often to lose the space.
Community members who visit the site often have complained about the site being muddy.
Thompson said they are paving a nearby lot where the bins will be moved sometime next year, which is part of a $600,000 project.
Curbside Recycling is available through the city of Paducah, but it costs $3 a month and is voluntary.