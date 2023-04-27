MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The 2023 AGC Tech Student of the Year Banquet was held Thursday night at Marshall County High School.
The banquet is held each year to honor top high school students learning at technical centers in west Kentucky.
AGC of Western Kentucky's Tech Student of the Week is published each week in The Paducah Sun.
During Thursday's event, each school named a Student of the Year, and an overall winner was named.
Each Student of the Year received a $500 prize.
The overall Student of the Year is Luke Beck of Mayfield.
The Students of the Year for each district are:
- Mayfield: Luke Beck
- Murray: Luke Freyburger
- Fulton: Ian Goodman
- Caldwell: Anthony Hall
- Ballard: Jesse Lynn
- Paducah: Wyatt Sanders
- Marshall: Jace Story
A drawing was also held for another $500 prize, which went to the Murray auto tech program.
There was also a hunting blind competition, which Caldwell County won for the third year in a row. The winning class received a $500 prize as well.
By date, the students of the week for the current school year were:
- Sep. 16: Collier Crouch, Murray
- Sep. 23: Cheyenne Chilton, Marshall County
- Sep. 30: Jacob Kell, Mayfield
- Oct. 7: lan Sanderson, Fulton
- Oct. 14: Luke Freyburger, Murray
- Oct. 21: Anthony Hall, Trigg County
- Oct. 28: Hudson Scoggin, Carlisle County
- Nov. 4: Tyler Knisley, Marshall County
- Nov. 11: Seldon Herndon, Calloway County
- Nov. 18: Dakota Sterling, Marshall County
- Nov. 25: Caden Cunningham, Caldwell County
- Dec. 2: Luke Beck, Graves County
- Dec. 9: Rebecca Grosz, Murray
- Dec. 16: Jesse Lynn, Ballard Memorial
- Dec. 23: Micah Koenecke, Murray
- Dec. 30: Wyatt Sanders, Paducah Tilghman
- Jan. 6: Jace Story, Marshall County
- Jan. 13: Kyan Duffy, Mayfield
- Jan 20.: Josh Darnell, Calloway County
- Jan. 27: Blake Devine, Marshall County
- Feb. 3: Jesse Shanks, Paducah Tilghman
- Feb. 10: Bryson Dennis, Calloway County
- Feb. 17: Jacob Grissom, Hickman County
- Feb. 24: Brandon Lee, Mayfield
- March 3: Rex Wadkins, Marshall County
- Mar 10: Xavier Bumphus, Caldwell County
- Mar 17: Hunter Williams, Calloway County
- March 24: Mitchell Wilson, Graves County
- March 31: Aiden Edwards, Calloway County
Click here to see the Student of the Week articles published in The Paducah Sun. For more information about AGC of Western Kentucky, click here.
Marshall County High School streamed the awards ceremony live on YouTube. If you missed it, you can watch it in full here: