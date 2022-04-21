MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The AGC Tech Student of the Year Banquet was held Thursday night at Marshall County High School.
The event, which was at the Shadowen Performing Arts Center, kicked off at 7 p.m. Thursday. The banquet is held to honor top high school students learning at technical centers in west Kentucky.
AGC of Western Kentucky's Tech Student of the Week is published each week in the Paducah Sun. Click here to see the Student of the Week articles. Each school named a Student of the Year, chosen from the year's students of the week, and an overall winner was named.
This year's overall Student of the Year is Caleb Cornwall.
The student of the year for each technical school is:
- Ballard County Career and Technical Center — Lyndon Schnaare
- Caldwell County Regional Career Center — Jordan Ladd
- Four Rivers Career Academy — Carson Parker
- Marshall County Technical Center — Kyler Roberts
- Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center — Caleb Cornwell
- Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center — Dylan Price
- Paducah Area Technical Center — Jarren Hines
Here's the full list of students who were named Students of the Week for the 2021-2022 school year:
Ballard County Career and Technical Center
- Rawlin Brooking, industrial maintenance, Jan. 7
- Lyndon Schnaare, welding, March 18
- Tyler Todd, industrial maintenance, Feb. 18
Caldwell County Regional Career Center
- Ethan Curnel, carpentry, Oct. 1
- Shyanna Ennis, carpentry, Feb. 4
- Shaye Goddard, auto tech, Oct. 15
- Briana Hall, welding, Oct. 29
- Jordan Ladd, plumbing tech, March 11
Four Rivers Career Academy
- Carson Parker, welding, Dec. 3
Marshall County Technical Center
- Jackson Boone, carpentry, Dec. 24
- Dustin Duckett, welding, Sept. 17
- Brady Gore, electricity, Nov. 19
- Luke Jones, carpentry, March 3
- Kolt Riley, electricity, Feb. 11
- Kyler Roberts, welding, Jan. 21
- Josh Rushing, auto tech, Dec. 10
- Alex Shaverin, electricity, April 8
Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center
- Luke Beck, machine tool, Jan. 14
- Caleb Cornwell, electricity, April 1
- Hunter Hays, electricity, Jan. 28
- Cheyenne Pender, carpentry, Feb. 25
- Isaac Shelton, carpentry, Feb. 25
- Ethan Story, electricity, Sept. 24
Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center
- Brice McClure, welding, Dec. 31
- William Mitchum, carpentry, Nov. 26
- Dylan Price, auto tech, Nov. 5
- Ben Thompson, electricity, Oct. 8
Paducah Area Technical Center
- Jarren Hines, welding, March 30
- Ethan Lindsey, welding, Nov. 12
For more information about AGC of Western Kentucky, click here.