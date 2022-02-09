Wednesday night at the Winter Olympics, a couple of American stars go for gold, live in prime time on Local 6.
Salt Lake City's Nathan Chen is off to a spectacular start in Beijing. He leads the men's figure skating competition heading into the free skate as he seeks his first individual Olympic medal.
And California snowboarder Chloe Kim hopes to repeat as Olympic champion in the women's halfpipe.
Check out the video above for a preview of the Winter Olympics action in store.
Tune in as the Winter Olympics continue on NBC from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. CT. And stick with us afterward for your local news and weather on Local 6 Olympic Edition.
Here's Wednesday night's prime time schedule (all times Central):
Start
End
Sport
Description
Notes
7 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
Snowboarding
Recap of Day 5 events
7:30 p.m.
8:50 p.m.
Snowboarding
W Halfpipe Final
LIVE
9 p.m.
9:30 p.m.
Alpine Skiing
M Combined Downhill
9:35 p.m.
11:30 p.m.
Figure Skating
M Free Skate
LIVE
And if you can't tune in on air, click here to watch live online.