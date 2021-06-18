World War II veterans are about to take off in a B-25 Mitchell bomber "Show Me" at Barkley Regional Airport’s Midwest Aviation.
Local 6’s Jennifer Horbelt is coming to us live as the plane takes off for one of three flights Friday, June 18.
The first flight is expected to take off around 3:15 p.m.
For details on how to see the plane up close today, click here.
B-25 Barnstorming Tour across Kentucky stops in Paducah
The B-25 Barnstorming Tour across Kentucky is in Paducah on June 18, and 15 World War II veterans are getting a ride in the B-25 Mitchell bomber. While only those 15 veterans get to go up in the plane, the event is free for the public to attend — to check out the plane while it's on the ground at Midwest Aviation at Barkley Regional Airport.