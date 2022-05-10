BREAKING UPDATE: Gov. Andy Beshear has announced $16 million in funding to build up to 300 homes in communities affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak with assistance from three nonprofits.
"This is the single biggest expenditure to date from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, and it will not be our last," Beshear said.
The governor also announced $230,000 in Product Development Initiative funds for improvements to the Hickory Industrial Park in Graves County.
Beshear also presented checks for roughly $2 million each for the city of Mayfield and Mayfield Electric & Water Systems from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies program. That funding was announced last week.
The governor joined local leaders — including Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan, Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry, Graves County Economic Development President Jason Lemle and Mayfield Electric and Water General Superintendent Marty Ivy — to present the community with additional aid from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies program. That funding will be used for infrastructure improvements and improvements at the Hickory Industrial Park.
Beshear's office says the governor will also announce the next round of funding from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
The announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m.