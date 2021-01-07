FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give his State of the Commonwealth address Thursday night.
The State of the Commonwealth and State of the Budget addresses will be given jointly starting at 6 p.m. CT.
Those addresses were originally scheduled to be given Wednesday night, but were postponed in light of the riot that broke out at the U.S. Capitol building earlier in the day.
Local 6 will provide livestream coverage of the addresses right here and via our Facebook fan page. The livestream is being provided by KET.