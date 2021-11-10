PADUCAH — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. James Comer joined Paducah and McCracken County officials Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport.
The federal and state leaders joined McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, Paducah Mayor George Bray, Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Director
Dr. Anton Reece, as well as local leaders from other counties in the region, for the ceremony at the future site of the new airport terminal.
"We all know that Paducah is the inland waterways capital of the country. We're all familiar with the Quilt Museum. We know there's great rail transportation. So this is the other transportation we need — a first-class terminal, essential air service to continue to provide the assistance communities of this size need in order to have flights to other cities," McConnell said. "It's a glorious day and a glorious accomplishment for all of you. Congressman Comber and I were happy to plug in $20 million into the project."
The senator was referring to Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program discretionary funding. The project was awarded about $16.3 million from the FAA AIP in 2020, as well as $10 million in August of this year. McConnell and Comer contacted the FAA expressing their support of granting the discretionary funds to the terminal project.
The airport has received $32 million in federal funding for the project, including the FAA AIP discretionary funds, entitlement funds and CARES Act funds. That's more than half of the project's $42 million price tag.
McConnell said he and Comer later contacted the FAA to make sure the funding installments were completed in a timely manner.
"As is often the case with the federal government, there were challenges. They wanted to piecemeal the money out, and local officials here are concerned, with inflation raging like it is, that the cost would continue to mount. We needed to lock things in now. So, Jamie and I intervened and tried to get it all in now, and it's all in now, ready to be spent," McConnell said. "And we appreciate, as everybody said, the participation of everyone — state government, local government, all of you. This is a dream come true for Paducah, and it's an honor to be here and share it with you."
Comer said the project was an example of people working together to make improvements happen.
"Leader McConnell, Governor Beshear, it's great when a good project comes together, and it's been mentioned many times today, but I can't overstate how important it is when every stakeholder works together," Comer said. "That doesn't always happen on big projects in Kentucky, but it did here — your chamber, your fiscal court, your mayor, your state legislators, the area judges."
"And remember: this is the Barkley Regional Airport," Comer said, emphasizing the word regional. "I'm so happy to see the Marshall County judge in, the four river county judges here, because this isn't just about Paducah. This is about the entire Purchase region, and I believe the missing link to Paducah to take it to the next level is having a major airport here, and we should have a major airport in Paducah, in west Kentucky."
Beshear echoed that sentiment, saying the groundbreaking marks "A great day for western Kentucky!"
"It is an absolute honor to take a part in this groundbreaking, because I agree: this is the missing link. Western Kentucky deserves to be as competitive as every part of Kentucky and every part of this country. With the river, with what will be soon two major interstate systems coming through western Kentucky, with some incredible sights that I know have some incredible interest, this area is primed for incredible growth."
Beshear recalled that one of the last events he was able to attend before the pandemic began to affect events and travel in Kentucky was the announcement of a $5 million investment of state funding for the terminal project. The governor traveled to Paducah in February 2020 to announce the funding from the Kentucky Department of Aviation.
"We knew it was a good project, but to see how much hope it provides, because the potential has been there for so long right at our fingertips, and knowing that this is going to bring us closer to that dream that we all share," Beshear said. "In traveling this great state, sometimes we think that if we're from different regions, we dream a little differently. But I'm convinced that every parent and grandparent in this state shares the same dream. And that's that our kids and our grandkids will never have to leave this commonwealth or leave the region they grew up in because they don't believe that every opportunity is available for them."
"This new terminal is going to move us closer to that dream here in western Kentucky," Beshear said. "This project is about increasing capacity to go anywhere, meet with anyone and to bring opportunities right here to your doorstep."
The new terminal will replace the existing structure, which is 67 years old. The new terminal is schedule to open in the spring of 2023.