Beshear presents trailer keys to Mayfield families
Homes and Hope for Kentucky breaks ground on first home for tornado survivors
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear is in Graves County Friday to take part in a couple of important next steps in the tornado recovery process.
Around 2 p.m., Beshear joined Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan, Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry, state Rep. Richard Heath and others to hand over the keys to temporary travel trailers to provide displaced Graves County tornado victims with "medium-term" housing. The trailers, purchased through the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, will allow the families to return to their communities as they await permanent housing.
Graves County was hit hard by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak. The storm destroyed homes, businesses and other property, and left about 2 million cubic yards of debris. As of Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says 11.5% of debris removal operations are complete, with 229,571 total cubic yards of debris removed so far.
Around 3 p.m., the governor also attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the first home being rebuilt in Mayfield by Homes and Hope for Kentucky. The nonprofit aims to build new homes for 100 Graves County families impacted by the tornado outbreak. The groundbreaking ceremony was held at a lot on North 6th Street, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.
Local 6 provided livestreaming coverage of the groundbreaking ceremony and of the families receiving travel trailer keys. If you missed the live events, you can watch the full recordings in the video players above.